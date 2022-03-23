ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC)

Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle has announced two new interim campus deans for the

Natchitoches Campus as well as the Sabine Valley Campus in Many, Louisiana.



Gwen Fontenot has been named Interim Campus Dean for the Natchitoches Campus while

Allison Hext is the Interim Campus Dean for the Sabine Valley Campus. The promotions follow

former Natchitoches Campus Dean Laurie Morrow accepting a position with Northwestern State

University.



“Dean Fontenot and Dean Hext have proven to be outstanding and experienced leaders, and

we are confident they will do an outstanding job in these new roles.” Sawtelle said.



“As a Natchitoches native, I look forward to returning home and serving my community,” said

Fontenot, who has held various positions within CLTCC serving as a College and Career

Transitions Coordinator, Student Success Coordinator, and most recently Campus Dean at

CLTCC Sabine Valley.



“Over the next four months, I will be prioritizing our realignment efforts with Bossier Parish

Community College to ensure our continuing students have a seamless transition while

fostering new educational experiences for future students. Working collectively with the faculty,

we will continue carrying out the mission of the college by building and strengthening

partnerships, as well as providing sound instruction to ensure our graduates are workforce

ready,” she said.



“I am honored and excited for this new opportunity,” Hext said. “While working at Sabine Valley

I have enjoyed serving our students and helping them explore their educational options. With

this new position, I look forward to working with the community, schools, and employers to meet

their needs. We have a great team of instructors that take pride in preparing students for the

workforce and future endeavors. We are currently gearing up for the summer semester and look

forward to the opportunities our transition to Bossier Parish Community College will provide our

students, community, and employers.”



For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the

school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call (800) 278-9855