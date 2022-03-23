ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC)
Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle has announced two new interim campus deans for the
Natchitoches Campus as well as the Sabine Valley Campus in Many, Louisiana.
Gwen Fontenot has been named Interim Campus Dean for the Natchitoches Campus while
Allison Hext is the Interim Campus Dean for the Sabine Valley Campus. The promotions follow
former Natchitoches Campus Dean Laurie Morrow accepting a position with Northwestern State
University.
“Dean Fontenot and Dean Hext have proven to be outstanding and experienced leaders, and
we are confident they will do an outstanding job in these new roles.” Sawtelle said.
“As a Natchitoches native, I look forward to returning home and serving my community,” said
Fontenot, who has held various positions within CLTCC serving as a College and Career
Transitions Coordinator, Student Success Coordinator, and most recently Campus Dean at
CLTCC Sabine Valley.
“Over the next four months, I will be prioritizing our realignment efforts with Bossier Parish
Community College to ensure our continuing students have a seamless transition while
fostering new educational experiences for future students. Working collectively with the faculty,
we will continue carrying out the mission of the college by building and strengthening
partnerships, as well as providing sound instruction to ensure our graduates are workforce
ready,” she said.
“I am honored and excited for this new opportunity,” Hext said. “While working at Sabine Valley
I have enjoyed serving our students and helping them explore their educational options. With
this new position, I look forward to working with the community, schools, and employers to meet
their needs. We have a great team of instructors that take pride in preparing students for the
workforce and future endeavors. We are currently gearing up for the summer semester and look
forward to the opportunities our transition to Bossier Parish Community College will provide our
students, community, and employers.”
For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the
school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call (800) 278-9855