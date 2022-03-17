CLTCC Conducting MJ Foster Promise Kickoff March 25 Accepting Application Now



ALEXANDRIA, La., March 17, 2022 — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will conduct an MJ Foster Promise kickoff on all eight campuses starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25. Though all eight CLTCC campuses will host this launch event, MJ Foster Promise applications are being accepted now for Fall semester awards. This event is in conjunction with the colleges within the Louisiana Community & Technical College System (LCTCS).



“CLTCC is very excited about this tremendous financial aid opportunity,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle. “The MJ Foster Promise program provides a unique new funding option for students pursuing degrees and credentials as well as support for students who are working to get critical job skills training, like Nursing, Manufacturing, Allied Health and even short-term credentialling such as Commercial Driver License (CDL). This ‘last dollar’ financial assistance program especially seeks to assist those who may not be covered by other financial aid programs.”



Louisiana’s Community and Technical Colleges and two-year colleges are offering scholarships through the MJ Foster Promise program for workforce training and degree classes for adults. The new annual $10.5 million state fund program is open to Louisiana residents aged 21 and older and can provide funding for up to three years at Louisiana public two-year post-secondary institutions. Applicants should complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as well as the MJ Foster Promise application. There are household income limits and other requirements. For full eligibility requirements go to the program website at www.mjfosterpromise.com.



Scholarship awards are for tuition and fees only. Students may be eligible for up to $3,200 annually for academic programs with a maximum lifetime award cap of $6,400. Funds will be awarded to eligible applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis with the maximum annual program award capped at $10.5 million for the entire state.



CLTCC programs eligible for funding from the MJ Foster Promise program include: Advanced Manufacturing Technician; Cloud Computing; Commercial Driver’s License (CDL); Drafting and Design Technology; Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technician; Forklift Operator; Nursing – Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN); Patient Care Technician; and Welding.



“Funding is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so we strongly encourage eligible students to apply to the program now to have the opportunity to receive scholarship money for the Fall Semester,” Sawtelle said. “This financial support program makes education and training more affordable, allowing more people to transform their lives by getting the skills they need to get a well-paying, high-demand job to create a better future for themselves and their families.”



For information about the MJ Foster Promise program visit www.mjfosterpromise.com, www.cltcc.edu or via electronic mail at mjfosterpromise@cltcc.edu. For those seeking to apply, CLTCC encourages accessing the application at https://www.cltcc.edu/mj-foster-promise. Anyone interested can also call CLTCC at (318) 487-5443 or (800) 278-9855 to speak with Kelly Caruso, Director of Financial Aid, for for-credit programs and Sarah Nugent, Workforce Coordinator, for non-credit programs