Cleco Update: Power restored to nearly 18,000 customers

PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 18, 2021 (3 p.m.) – Cleco has restored power to nearly 18,000 customers since the second winter storm moved across the company’s service territory yesterday. As of 3 p.m., roughly 25,000 customers are without power. At the height of the storm, approximately 43,000 customers were without power.
Restoration Assessment
Below are estimated times for restoration (ETR). More ETRs will be communicated as they become available. Please note that unexpected damage or inclement weather could impact restoration efforts and timelines.
Rapides Parish
- Pineville
- Crews are working to restore power on Mary Hill Road off Hwy. 165, Jefferson Hwy. and parts of Shreveport Hwy.Restoration in these areas will be complete this afternoon.From there, crews will move to the community behind Pineville Jr. High off of Edgewood Drive (Iris Park, Comanche Drive and Hiawatha Trail).From there, crews will move to the Donahue Ferry area.
- Restoration efforts in Pineville will continue throughout the day and into tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 19 until all customers’ power is restored.There are some customers who could be without power until Sunday, Feb. 21, but those will be small, scattered, outages.
- Icy road conditions are making travel challenging for crews in central Louisiana. Additionally, the damage is scattered and not concentrated in one area, so crews are having to travel a lot in between restoration efforts.There are a lot of trees on power lines to clear and burnt wire to replace.
- Woodworth
- Power will be restored to customers inside the city limits today.This includes the Coulee Crossing subdivision.There will be a small number of customers without power overnight.
- Glenmora & Forest Hill – Crews are working in these towns, but some customers will be without power overnight.
Acadia Parish
- Power restored to all customers who can receive power.Customers without power should report an outage.
Allen Parish
- Kinder, Oberlin – Power restored to all customers who can receive power.Customers without power should report an outage.
- Oakdale – Power restored to 60 percent of customers; remaining 40 percent will be without power overnight.
Avoyelles Parish
- Bunkie – Power restored to some customers.There will be some customers without power overnight.
- Marksville, Hessmer, Simmesport, Bordelonville, Moreauville – Damage assessment is still underway.
Evangeline Parish
- Ville Platte, Eunice, Mamou and Pine Prairie – Power restored to all customers.Customers without power in these towns should report an outage.
- Chicot State Park will be out overnight.There is significant tree damage in this area.
St. Landry Parish
- Power restored to all customers who can r
Beauregard Parish
- Power will be restored to the majority of customers by tonight
Calcasieu Parish
- Power restored to all customers who can receive power it.Customers without power should report an outage.
DeSoto Parish
- Power will be restored to the majority of customers by tonight.
Natchitoches Parish
- Power will be restored to the majority of customers by tonight.
- Port of Natchitoches – Power has been restored.
Red River Parish
- Coushatta – Power will be restored to the majority of customers by tonight.
Sabine Parish
- Many, Zwolle & Converse – Power will be restored to customers inside the city limits by tonight.
Vernon Parish
- Power will be restored to all customers by tonight.
Power Outages as of 3 p.m.
|Allen Parish
|452
|Avoyelles Parish
|6,551
|Beauregard Parish
|33
|Catahoula Parish
|24
|DeSoto Parish
|335
|Evangeline Parish
|1,299
|Grant Parish
|1,788
|LaSalle Parish
|11
|Natchitoches Parish
|382
|Rapides Parish
|11,051
|Red River Parish
|98
|Sabine Parish
|2,925
|St. Mary Parish
|11
|St. Tammany Parish
|15
|Vernon Parish
|34