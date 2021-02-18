Cleco Update: Power restored to nearly 18,000 customers

Damage from second winter storm is significant

PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 18, 2021 (11 a.m.) – Cleco has restored power to approximately 13,000 customers since the second winter storm moved across the company’s service territory yesterday. Initial damage assessments are uncovering significant system and equipment damage.

“The damage in Rapides Parish is the most severe based on our initial damage assessments in central Louisiana,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “So far, we’ve found 32 trees on our lines just in Rapides Parish, and we expect to find more. We’ve also found broken poles and cross arms. This second storm was by far more severe than the damage we saw after the first storm.”

As of 11 a.m., roughly 30,000 customers are without power. At the height of the storm, approximately 43,000 customers were without power.

“While repairs are ongoing and restoration is underway, we do expect there will be power outages into the weekend for some customers,” said Lass.

How to report a power outage:Online through MyAccount at cleco.com, Contact Us form on cleco.com, direct message Cleco on Facebook at @ClecoPower or call 1-800-622-6537.