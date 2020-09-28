Cleco to reinstate disconnections, late fees starting Oct. 1

PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Cleco announced today it will reinstate electrical disconnections for non-payment and late fees starting Oct. 1

“We’ve had a moratorium on disconnects and late fees for almost seven months, as well as taken other extraordinary measures to assist our customers during these unprecedented times,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “With the assistance we’ve provided, and the state’s move to phase 3, we’re going to slowly return to our regular guidelines for disconnects and late fees. However, we remain committed to helping our customers through our long-term payment plan options, and we’ll continue to closely monitor the pandemic.”

Cleco stated in a press release they temporarily suspended service disconnects and late fees beginning March 13 to help customers facing financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 15, Cleco also began reimbursing customers the $2.50 processing fee charged by the company’s third-party online payment processor, KUBRA. In July, customers with past due bills were automatically set up on long-term payment plans to further assist.

The temporary reimbursement of KUBRA fees will end Sept. 30.

Cleco said under its guidelines, payment for electricity used is due when the bill is received. As a courtesy, customers are given a 20-day grace period from the billing date to make their payment. After the 20-day grace period, a late fee is assessed, and the service is subject to disconnect.

“Customers who are subject to disconnect will receive a detailed letter which will be sent over the next two months beginning in October,” said Hilton. “Our priority is to always work with customers, and service disconnects are a final option.”

The company initially announced it would reinstate disconnect procedures and late fees beginning Sept. 1, but the reinstatement was postponed until Oct.1.



Customers who are unsure of their account status can visit a customer service office, call 1-800-622-6537, use the Contact Us form on cleco.com or direct message Cleco on Facebook at @ClecoPower.