Cleco to donate $10,000 to American Red Cross in Louisiana for disaster relief

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco will be presenting the American Red Cross with a $10,000 check on Monday April 26, 2021.

The check presentation is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at American Red Cross located at 425 Bolton Avenue in Alexandria, La.

Note: Masks are required.

