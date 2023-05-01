An image shows Hurricane Alex in August 2022. (Courtesy Colorado State University)

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco urges customers to prepare their homes and businesses for the Atlantic hurricane season which begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30. National Hurricane Preparedness week, an initiative led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is an effort to improve the nation’s readiness for hurricanes before they form.

“With the 2023 hurricane season less than a month away, Hurricane Preparedness Week is a good time to develop a plan if you don’t have one or re-evaluate your existing plan,” said Clint Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability. “Preparing before a storm hits can be life-saving and mitigate damage to your home or business.”

Meteorologists from Colorado State University are predicting a slightly below-normal season with 13 named storms. They expect six of them to become hurricanes and two to become major

hurricanes which is a Category 3 storm or higher.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Below, are steps customers can take to prepare for the 2023 hurricane season:

• Prepare a storm kit.

Gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including cash, batteries, battery powered radio to receive news updates, flashlights, canned food, a manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

• Review your insurance policies.

Contact your insurance company or agent and ask for an insurance checkup to ensure you have adequate insurance coverage for property damage. Take pictures or video of the inside and outside areas of your home or business for potential insurance needs. Inquire about flood insurance, if needed.

• Develop an evacuation plan.

Find out if you live in a flood-prone area and plan where you would go and how you would get there if you needed to evacuate your home. Also, plan ahead for medical or special needs and pets.

• Test your generator to make sure it’s working.

Portable generators, when used correctly, can provide backup power to your home or business in the event of a power outage. Always operate your generator according to manufacturer instructions and in an open, well-ventilated area.

For instant news and press releases, follow Cleco on Twitter @ClecoPower.

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating units with a rated capacity of 3,035 MWs and serves approximately 291,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns 14 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,379 MWs, and wholesale contracts serving electric cooperatives, municipalities, an electric utility and a nonprofit corporation. For more information about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com.