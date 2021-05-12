Cleco rolls out new self-service payment kiosks in customer service offices

Customers can make payments inside local office with a credit or debit card or check

PINEVILLE, La. – May 12, 2021 – Today, Cleco announced the installation of new self-service payment kiosks at its 13 customer service offices across the state.



“Many customers have asked for an option to pay their bill in-person with a credit or debit card. Now, customers can go into a local customer service office and make a payment using this self-service option,” said Ron Smith, director of customer experience. “This new payment option is secure, easy to use and convenient.”



The kiosks are for payments being made with a credit or debit card or a check. Customers cannot use the kiosks to pay with cash or perform other tasks such as starting, stopping or transferring electric service.



“Our customer service representatives will be available to assist customers who wish to pay with cash or who need other services,” said Smith.



Cleco partnered with KUBRA to install the kiosks. KUBRA processes customer credit card, debit card and bank payments made online and by phone.



To make a payment, customers will need their account number and service address zip code, both of which are located on the monthly bill.



“When customers enter their account number and service address zip code, their current account balance will be displayed on the screen,” said Mary Lee, manager of customer service offices and training. “There will be step-by-step instructions on what to do next. The last step is to submit your payment using a credit or debit card or a check. It’s that easy.”



The kiosks use touch-screen technology, so disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer will be next to each kiosk to help keep employees and customers safe.



Overview of Cleco KUBRA Kiosk:

Kiosk located in all 13 customer service offices.

English and Spanish language options are available.

Complete account number and service address zip code required.

Payments accepted with credit card, debit card or check.

KUBRA standard processing fee of $2.50 per transaction.

Payments posted to customers’ accounts immediately.

To learn more about Cleco bill payment options, visit cleco.com.