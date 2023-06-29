WOODWORTH, La. (WNTZ) – Power has been restored to Cleco customers in Woodworth who were affected by power outages caused by equipment damage and high temperatures.

“Last night, our crews identified an equipment issue at our Coulee Crossing Substation in Woodworth and began working on repairs,” said Jennifer Cahill, director of corporate communications. “Today, because of the equipment issue and record-high temperatures, approximately 300 customers were without power from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.”

Crews continue to work on permanent repairs, while setting up a temporary, mobile transformer at the substation.

“The mobile unit will reliably serve our customers until permanent repairs can be made at the substation,” said Cahill. “Crews expect to install the mobile transformer today between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at which time the 1,300 Woodworth-area customers served by Coulee Crossing Substation will be without power for less than an hour while the installation work is completed.”

“We anticipate permanent repairs to be completed tomorrow,” said Cahill. “Once completed, the 1,300 customers served by the substation will be without power again, for less than an hour, as the temporary unit is removed, and the permanent transformer is brought back online.”

For the most up-to-date information, please follow Cleco on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit cleco.com.