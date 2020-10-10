Cleco reports nearly 125,000 customers without power as of 6 a.m.

PINEVILLE, La. – Hurricane Delta made landfall yesterday and moved across the state overnight, leaving nearly 125,000 Cleco customers without power, according to initial reports.
In addition to Cleco personnel, we have a storm workforce of roughly 2,100 contractors, which includes damage assessors, distribution line mechanics, distribution and transmission vegetation specialists and transmission contractors, ready to assess damage, clear debris and restore power.
Below are customer outages by parish as of 6 a.m.
Acadia: 6,045
Allen: 5,675
Avoyelles: 9,644
Beauregard: 5,065
Calcasieu: 2,428
Catahoula: 18
Desoto: 15
Evangeline: 13,089
Grant: 5,957
Iberia: 22,510
Jefferson Davis: 39
Lasalle: 15
Natchitoches: 148
Rapides: 23,742
Red River: 20
Sabine: 127
St. Landry: 11,487
St. Martin: 3,528
St. Mary: 6,959
St. Tammany: 3,210
Vermilion: 9
Vernon: 5,131
Total: 124,861