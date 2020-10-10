Cleco reports nearly 125,000 customers without power as of 6 a.m.

PINEVILLE, La. – Hurricane Delta made landfall yesterday and moved across the state overnight, leaving nearly 125,000 Cleco customers without power, according to initial reports.

In addition to Cleco personnel, we have a storm workforce of roughly 2,100 contractors, which includes damage assessors, distribution line mechanics, distribution and transmission vegetation specialists and transmission contractors, ready to assess damage, clear debris and restore power.

Below are customer outages by parish as of 6 a.m.

Acadia: 6,045

Allen: 5,675

Avoyelles: 9,644

Beauregard: 5,065

Calcasieu: 2,428

Catahoula: 18

Desoto: 15

Evangeline: 13,089

Grant: 5,957

Iberia: 22,510

Jefferson Davis: 39

Lasalle: 15

Natchitoches: 148

Rapides: 23,742

Red River: 20

Sabine: 127

St. Landry: 11,487

St. Martin: 3,528

St. Mary: 6,959

St. Tammany: 3,210

Vermilion: 9

Vernon: 5,131

Total: 124,861