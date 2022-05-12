PINEVILLE, La. – May 11, 2022 – May is National Electrical Safety Month, and Cleco is joining

the annual effort to educate its customers as well as the public about steps that can be taken to

prevent electrical fires, loss of property, injuries and fatalities.



The annual effort is led by the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), a nonprofit

organization dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety in the home, school and

workplace. The theme of this year’s campaign is “Energy Resilience” and how emerging

technology can make homes and businesses safer and energy resilient.



“While we focus on safety every day of the year, this is a monthlong campaign to bring

widespread attention to electrical safety and remind our customers and the public how to avoid

dangerous situations and stay safe all year,” said John Melancon, Cleco’s director of corporate

safety.



How to avoid electrical hazards:



• Never touch a downed power line or anything in contact with it. Keep away and call

Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 or 911.

• Stay away from electrical substations and transformers and do not allow children to play

near them.

• Do not allow children to climb trees near power lines.

• Call before your dig. Before you break ground to plant a tree, erect a fence or perform

other digging activities, contact Louisiana One Call at 811 or 1-800-272-3020.

• Make sure all electrical work is performed by licensed electricians.

• Keep electrical appliances and tools away from water.

• Don’t overload electrical outlets.

• Avoid placing cords under rugs or across doorways. Cords that are frayed or damaged

should be removed and replaced immediately, not spliced or taped.



ESFI resources for National Electrical Safety Month are available at

https://www.esfi.org/program/national-electrical-safety-month/.



For more safety tips, visit cleco.com and follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower and

Twitter and @ClecoCorp on Instagram.



Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business

operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a

regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating units with a rated capacity of

3,035 MWs and serves approximately 291,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail

business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an

unregulated utility company that owns 14 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,379 MWs,

and wholesale contracts serving electric cooperatives, municipalities, an electric utility and a

nonprofit corporation. For more information about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com.