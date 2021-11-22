Cleco receives Rapides Regional Medical Center Community Benefit Award

PINEVILLE, La. – Nov. 22, 2021 – Earlier this month, Cleco received the Community Benefit Award from Rapides Regional Medical Center during the 9th Annual Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Business Awards also known as the “Bizzy Awards” which recognize businesses, nonprofits and individuals in the region who imagine, design, invest, build and provide quality jobs.



Each year, there are special categories of Bizzy Awards in which the recipients are selected by the sponsor of the award.



Rapides Regional Medical Center awarded their 2021 Community Benefit Award to Cleco for giving back to the community and responding to back-to-back hurricanes and winter ice storms. The hospital’s community benefit committee, which is made up of local leaders, board members and physicians, selects the recipient.



Robbie LaBorde, Cleco’s chief operations officer, accepted the award.



“On behalf of Cleco, I would like to thank Rapides Regional Medical Center for recognizing our investments in the communities we serve, as well as our dedication to keeping the lights on,” said LaBorde. “We’re committed to building stronger communities across our service territory and being there for our customers every day, as well as when natural disasters strike.”



“In central Louisiana, Cleco has supported the North Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross, LSUA and the Alexandria Zoo, just to name a few. Cleco also matches their employees’ giving which encourages them to give, and they play an important role during hurricanes and ice storms,” said Jason Cobb, CEO of Rapides Regional Medical Center. “It’s an honor to recognize another company that’s making a difference in central Louisiana and one that continuously reinvests into our community.”



Throughout Cleco’s 86-year history, the company has supported programs that benefit education, health and wellness, youth and low income across its 24-parish service territory. In addition to monetary contributions to nonprofit organizations, employees are actively involved in various organizations and routinely volunteer on and off the clock.



To learn more about Cleco in the community, visit www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower.

