Cleco prepared for potential winter storm

PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 11, 2021 – Louisiana could be among the large number of states impacted by snow, ice and low temperatures beginning tomorrow and continuing through next week, according to weather forecasts.



“Most of the forecasts indicate conditions are favorable for a winter storm, but the timing and track of the storm are uncertain,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “While changes to the forecast are possible, Cleco is ready to respond, and we want our customers to be prepared too.”



During winter storms, the accumulation of ice or snow can cause trees to become heavy, break and fall onto power lines causing power outages.



“Our Cleco crews and contractors across the state are on standby in the event this storm impacts our service territory and leads to power outages,” said Lass. “We also have secured additional crews in the northern part of our service territory where the chance for inclement weather is more likely.”

Below are winter storm preparation tips:

Gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.

Make sure it’s safe to travel. Elevated freeways and bridges are prone to dangerous ice build-up when they get wet during cold temperatures.

Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.





For additional storm preparation and safety tips, visit www.cleco.com.



