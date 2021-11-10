Cleco Power Wise takes top spot in E Source Utility Ad Awards Contest

PINEVILLE, La. – Nov. 10, 2021 – Cleco Power Wise™, Cleco’s energy efficiency program, earned first place for its “Shop Cleco Power Wise Marketplace” campaign in the E Source annual Utility Ad Awards Contest which highlights creative excellence in advertising by utilities in the U.S. and Canada.



Cleco Power Wise Marketplace is an online energy store that offers Cleco customers energy-saving products such as LED light bulbs, smart thermostats and showerheads with instant online rebates.



Jaci Sewell, manager of energy efficiency at Cleco Power, accepted the award during the E Source hybrid awards presentation held last month.



“This was our first time to enter the competition, and we’re glad we did because it shows that our efforts to help customers save energy are being recognized,” said Sewell. “We’ve had nearly 1,000 customers shop clecomarketplace.com since it launched in 2018. In that time, these customers have saved nearly 700,000 kilowatts of energy which is equivalent to the energy usage of 59 homes for an entire year.”



“This year’s submissions exceeded expectations,” says Sannie Sieper, director of marketing at E Source. “The level of excellence and outstanding results produced by the more than 50 utilities that entered were astounding to see. It’s a privilege to honor their efforts.”



E Source tasked an independent group of judges to select 12 winners from hundreds of utility ad submissions based on messaging, creativity, results, call to action or brand connection and overall impression. The judges ranked the top two utilities within multiple award categories. Cleco’s campaign won in the home energy management and smart home category.



To learn more about Power Wise and the energy efficiency programs available to Cleco customers, visit www.cleco.com/energyefficiency or call 1-833-373-6842.

