PINEVILLE, La. – April 25, 2022 – With over 3,000 energy efficiency home kits being shipped

to schools in Cleco’s service territory this year, the Cleco Power Wise™ school education

program has reached over 11,000 sixth grade students since the program began in 2019.

“Cleco is using this program to teach the next generation as well as families about energy

efficiency,” said Jaci Sewell, manager of Cleco’s Power Wise energy efficiency program. “By

providing energy education in STEM classrooms and energy-saving devices to take home,

we’re facilitating what we hope will become a lifelong lesson on becoming energy efficient.”

Each kit contains energy-saving devices, including low-flow faucet aerators, LED bulbs and a

power strip.

“The students were extremely excited when they learned they were going to be able to take one

of the Cleco kits home to their family,” said Beth Thomas, a teacher at Rosepine Elementary

School in Rosepine who also manages the school’s science, technology, engineering and math

lab.

Teachers and administrators can register online at www.thinkenergy.org/cleco and earn a $50

gift card if 80 percent or more of the home energy worksheets are completed and returned.

The Power Wise school education program is offered in partnership with the National Energy

Foundation. After school eligibility is confirmed, a representative with the foundation contacts

the teachers to coordinate delivery of the teacher materials and home kits.



For more information about this program visit www.thinkenergy.org/cleco. For information on

Cleco’s Power Wise energy efficiency efforts, visit http://www.cleco.com/powerwise or call 1-

833-373-6842.