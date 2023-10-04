PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ)– Power Wise™, Cleco’s energy efficiency program, recently launched its newly redesigned online energy-savings store, clecomarketplace.com, to provide residential customers a better user experience with improved product filtering, easier navigation, a bigger selection of products and online chat.

“Cleco residential customers who visit clecomarketplace.com receive instant rebates and manufacturer discounts at the point of sale,” said Jaci Sewell, manager of energy efficiency at Cleco. “The sales process makes purchasing energy-saving devices and appliances easy and affordable.”

Cleco residential customers can shop online for ENERGY STAR-certified products such as smart thermostats, advanced power strips, air purifiers, low-flow shower heads, faucet aerators, LED bulbs and more. Mail-in rebates also are available when customers upgrade a qualified device like an HVAC system, water heater, room air conditioner or pool pump.

“Cleco Marketplace is not a traditional retail store but an online store that helps Cleco residential customers, homeowners and renters, take control of their energy usage and start saving,” said Sewell.

Other Cleco Power Wise™ program offerings are available at www.cleco.com/powerwise.

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating units with a rated capacity of 3,035 MWs and serves approximately 293,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns 14 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,379 MWs, and wholesale contracts serving electric cooperatives, municipalities, an electric utility and a nonprofit corporation. For more information about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com.



