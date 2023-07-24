LOUISIANA (WNTZ) – Cleco Power announces its new economic development website, ClecoDev.com, which serves as a comprehensive digital platform for business and industry looking to expand in or relocate to Louisiana.

The site highlights the key components of Louisiana’s economy that make the state one of the best business climates in the nation, such as a diverse and engaged workforce, competitive tax incentives for corporate relocation and robust transportation and logistics infrastructure, to name a few. Additionally, the site features Cleco Power’s clean energy plan, through which the company is helping industries achieve their evolving sustainability goals.

“ClecoDev.com is a product of our refocused strategic economic development efforts to revitalize our communities and bring new industry to Louisiana by showcasing all our great state has to offer,” said Richard Cornelison, Cleco Power director of marketing and economic development. “The website is a robust resource for site selectors, companies and other community and state partners, connecting them to interactive maps of development-ready sites, testimonials from major employers in Cleco’s service territory, information on Louisiana’s ample natural resources, and much more.”

Cleco Power’s economic development strategy reset recently earned the company national recognition. In June of this year, Cleco Power was one of only two utilities nationwide recognized by Business Facilities magazine in their 1st Annual Economic Development Organization Awards, which recognize organizations with innovative or impactful programs and initiatives aimed at improving the communities they serve.

“Cleco Power recognizes the importance of being able to offer our customers a clean energy future, and we’ve never been better poised to meet the growing demands of business and industry,” said Cornelison. “We’re proud to use ClecoDev.com to present the best parts of Cleco’s service territory to stakeholders and showcase our commitment to helping them thrive in Louisiana.”

To connect with a member of Cleco’s economic development team or submit a project for discussion, visit ClecoDev.com. For company news and updates, follow Cleco Power on LinkedIn and Twitter.