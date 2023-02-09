PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Whether you’re after big beads, candy or swag, it’s important to

follow these safety tips before your krewe hits the parade routes this Mardi Gras season.

“Customers across Louisiana are celebrating Mardi Gras this month, and being aware of the

potential hazards associated with the season can ensure that everyone stays safe and has fun,”

said Maile Murray, director of environmental, health and safety for Cleco. “Never try to retrieve

beads or items that are on or near power lines. Electricity is always looking for a path to the

ground; it can travel through you or something that you are touching, like a tree or ladder.”

Remember the following electrical safety tips during Mardi Gras:

Don’t throw or hang beads or other items on power lines.

Don’t attempt to retrieve beads and other giveaways hanging on or near power lines.

Never touch a power line directly or use an object such as a stick to touch a power line.

Don’t climb utility poles or trees to get a better view of the floats in a parade.

Avoid pushing long-handled nets into overhead power lines.

Be careful when climbing ladders on the parade route. Always be aware of what’s above and around you.

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating units with a rated capacity of

3,035 MWs and serves approximately 291,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns 14 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,379 MWs, and wholesale contracts serving electric cooperatives, municipalities, an electric utility and a nonprofit corporation. For more information about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com.