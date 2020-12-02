Cleco offers energy-saving tips for winter months

PINEVILLE, La. – Dec. 2, 2020 – The first day of winter is Dec. 21, and as temperatures drop and winter nears, Cleco offers cold weather tips to help customers conserve energy and stay warm during the winter months.

“The lower the temperature is outside, the harder a heating system has to work to keep your home or business warm,” said Hammad Chaudhry, Cleco’s energy efficiency program manager. “During the colder winter months, customers should set their thermostats no higher than 68 degrees, if possible, for maximum efficiency.”

Tips to conserve energy and stay warm during the winter months:

• Set your thermostat no higher than 68 degrees Fahrenheit, if possible.

• If using a space heater, make sure the plug isn’t frayed or torn, as it could start a fire, and keep heaters away from anything that can burn, including papers, clothing and rugs.

• Find and seal leaks.

• Install a programmable thermostat. Discounts available at www.clecomarketplace.com.

• Replace air filters.

• Open drapes, shades and curtains during the day to take advantage of solar heat.

• Close drapes, shades and curtains at night to retain heat inside.

• Use energy-efficient holiday lights.

For more conservation and energy efficiency tips, visit www.cleco.com and take advantage of Cleco’s energy efficiency program, Power Wise™.

