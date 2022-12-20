PINEVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – With extremely low temperatures and cold winds forecasted for Louisiana this week, Cleco is offering tips to help customers conserve energy and stay warm.

Winter officially begins tomorrow, Dec. 21.

“As temperatures drop and remain low for several days straight, energy use will increase,” said Jaci Sewell, Cleco’s energy efficiency program manager. “During the colder winter months, customers should set their thermostats no higher than 68 degrees, if possible, for maximum efficiency.”

Tips to conserve energy and stay warm during the winter months:

• Set your thermostat no higher than 68 degrees Fahrenheit, if possible.

• If using a space heater, make sure the plug isn’t frayed or torn, as it could start a fire, and keep heaters away from anything that can burn, including papers, clothing and rugs.

• Find and seal leaks.

• Install a programmable thermostat. Discounts available at www.clecomarketplace.com.

• Replace air filters.

• Open drapes, shades and curtains during the day to take advantage of solar heat.

• Close drapes, shades and curtains at night to retain heat inside.

• Use energy-efficient holiday lights.

For more conservation tips, visit www.cleco.com and take advantage of Cleco’s energy

efficiency program, Power Wise™.

