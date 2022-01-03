PINEVILLE, La. – Jan. 3, 2022 – As colder temperatures begin to impact many parts of Cleco’s service territory, the company is providing tips to help customers lower their energy usage during the winter months.



“While the temperatures in Louisiana continue to fluctuate, the winter season is officially here,” said Jaci Sewell, Cleco’s energy efficiency program manager. “We want our customers to be aware of things they can do to lower their energy usage and still keep their homes and businesses warm when the temperature drops.”



Tips to conserve energy and stay warm during the cold winter months:

Set your thermostat no higher than 68 degrees Fahrenheit, if possible.

Find and seal leaks. This helps keep the heat indoors.

Inspect and replace air filters. This should be done monthly. Dirty air filters force heating systems to work harder for proper airflow, using extra energy.

Use Light Emitting Diode ( LED) bulbs. LEDs are brighter, last longer and use less energy. Discounts available at www.clecomarketplace.com.

Open drapes, shades and curtains during the day to take advantage of solar heat.

Close drapes, shades and curtains at night to retain heat inside.

For more energy efficiency tips, visit www.cleco.com and take advantage of Cleco’s energy efficiency program, Power Wise™.



