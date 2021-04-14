Cleco offers electrical safety tips to keep customers safe this spring

PINEVILLE, La. – April 14, 2021 – As the weather becomes warmer, many will be spending more time outdoors. Whether doing yard work, planting trees, painting the trim on homes, flying a kite or spring cleaning, Cleco encourages customers to be aware of their surroundings and stay away from overhead and buried power lines.

“The arrival of spring is a good time to check the electrical safety of homes and businesses, inside and out,” said John Melancon, Cleco director of corporate safety. “As we start to tackle indoor and outdoor projects, Cleco wants to remind everyone of the hazards associated with electricity. Being aware of potentially dangerous situations will help keep all of us safe year-round.”

Cleco offers the following electrical safety tips:

Change the batteries in smoke detectors.

Call 811 before digging to ensure no contact is made with buried power lines.

Keep power cords and electrical equipment away from wet areas.

Ladders that come into contact with a power line can be fatal. Keep all ladders at least 10 feet away from power lines.

Keep an eye on children playing outdoors. Don’t climb trees near power lines. When flying kites, be sure to fly them in open areas and away from power lines. Electricity can travel down the string of a kite and cause injuries.

Stay away from downed power lines and any object they are touching.

Power lines may be hidden by foliage. Contact Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 with concerns about tree limbs growing into overhead power lines on property.

