PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC (Cleco) announces Mark Kleehammer as General Counsel & Chief Regulatory Officer effective June 26, 2023.

Kleehammer will be responsible for leading Cleco’s legal and regulatory affairs and providing strategic input on the company’s vision.

“With an impressive track record in the energy industry, and extensive expertise in Louisiana’s legal and regulatory affairs, Mark will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our executive team and company,” said Bill Fontenot, Cleco president and CEO.

For the past 25 years, Kleehammer has served in roles with increasing responsibility for Entergy Corporation, including vice president of regulatory and public affairs, vice president of business development services, vice president of gas distribution, and various regulatory, strategic planning and finance roles before assuming his most recent position as vice president, commercial & industrial journey and products.

Prior to joining Entergy, Kleehammer worked at the Chicago Board of Trade and in New York in

the commodities industry.

Kleehammer earned his Juris Doctor and MBA from Tulane University in New Orleans and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and management from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. He is a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association.

“I’m eager to continue work in the Louisiana utility space with a company rich in our state’s history,” said Kleehammer. “And I’m excited to join Cleco as they embark on new initiatives aimed at expanding their renewable energy portfolio and driving the transition to a cleaner

Louisiana.”

Kleehammer replaces Cleco’s current Chief Corporate Development & Compliance Officer and

General Counsel, Bill Conway, whose three-year contract comes to a close in July.

“Conway has been an invaluable asset to our organization, consistently guiding us towards

success and inspiring us to push boundaries,” said Fontenot. “We wish him well in his future

endeavors and thank him for his contributions to Cleco.”

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating units with a rated capacity of

3,035 MWs and serves approximately 291,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns 14 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,379 MWs, and wholesale contracts serving electric cooperatives, municipalities, an electric utility and a nonprofit Corporation. For more information about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com