Cleco kicks off 20th Annual Fan Drive

Councils on Aging to accept fans and monetary donations by appointment only





PINEVILLE, La. – June 22, 2020 – For the 20th year, Cleco is partnering with Councils on Aging and other agencies in the company’s service territory to host its Annual Fan Drive for the elderly while following new protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our seniors benefit during the hot summers months from Cleco’s fan drive,” said Ron Smith, director of customer experience. “Instead of postponing or canceling due to the pandemic, we are working with our partner agencies to continue providing this assistance but with new safety protocols. Fans and monetary donations will be accepted by the Councils on Aging offices only, and those wishing to contribute should schedule an appointment in advance.”

The participating agencies are not open to the public but will accept donations by appointment beginning June 22 through July 3. To donate a fan or money, contact one of the participating agencies below.

Acadia Council on Aging 337-788-1400 Natchitoches Council on Aging 318-357-3250 Allen Council on Aging 318-335-3195 Rapides Council on Aging 318-445-7985 Avoyelles Council on Aging 318-253-9771 Rapides Senior Citizens Services 318-487-1561 Beauregard Council on Aging 337-463-9694 Red River Council on Aging 318-932-5721 Calcasieu Council on Aging 337-474-2583 Sabine Council on Aging 318-256-4140 Campti Seniors Group 318-527-1715 St. Landry Council on Aging 337-942-1938 DeSoto Council on Aging 318-872-3700 St. Martin Council on Aging 337-332-3063 Eunice Food Bank 337-457-7541 St. Mary Council on Aging 337-907-6310 Evangeline Council on Aging 337-363-5161 St. Tammany Council on Aging 985-892-0377 Grant Council on Aging 318-627-5757 Vernon Council on Aging 337-239-4361 Iberia Council on Aging 337-367-1556 Washington Council on Aging 985-732-6868



The agencies will begin distributing fans to the elderly by appointment only starting July 6. To request a fan, seniors should contact the agency in their area and make an appointment. To receive a fan, seniors must be a Cleco customer and 60-years of age or older.



“Our senior citizens are more vulnerable, especially during the summer months,” said Smith. “Air conditioners are typically the largest energy users in a home, and raising the thermostat to 78 degrees and using a fan can help the air temperature feel 10 degrees cooler and help reduce energy usage.”



In addition to adjusting thermostats, Cleco recommends the following tips to help lower energy usage:

Install a programmable thermostat and raise the setting to the highest comfortable temperature. Customers can save three to five percent on air conditioning costs for each degree raised on a thermostat.

Use heat generating appliances such as dryers and ovens at night when temperatures are cooler outside.

Seal holes and cracks around windows.

Keep curtains and blinds closed during the day.

For more energy-savings tips or to learn more about Cleco in the community, visit www.cleco.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clecopower.



Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns 10 generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,360 MWs and serves approximately 288,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns eight generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,555 MWs, with contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, three wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility. For more information about Cleco, visit us at www.cleco.com.