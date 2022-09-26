



PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Sept. 26, 2022 – Today, Cleco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the relocation of its Mansfield Customer Service Office.

In attendance was Cleco executive, Shane Hilton, and employees, Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones and city council members, DeSoto Parish Police Jury President Ernel Jones and parish council members, DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce President Sheriff Jayson Richardson and other elected officials and representatives from the DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce.

“Cleco has been serving the city of Mansfield for over 70 years, and we’re thankful for the long-standing relationship,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “We’re proud to be a part of the Mansfield community and believe the new location provides customers multiple enhancements, including accessibility, additional parking and a more modernized facility.”

The office officially moved to its new location on Sept. 19. The new location is 417 Washington Ave., Suite B. The office hours will remain Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating units with a rated capacity of 3,035 MWs and serves approximately 291,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns 14 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,379 MWs, and wholesale contracts serving electric cooperatives, municipalities, an electric utility and a nonprofit corporation. For more information about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com.