Cleco has restored power to 13,000 customers; damage in Rapides most severe

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Deville, LA

Damage from second winter storm is significant

PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 18, 2021 (11 a.m.) – Cleco has restored power to approximately 13,000 customers since the second winter storm moved across the company’s service territory yesterday.  Initial damage assessments are uncovering significant system and equipment damage. 

“The damage in Rapides Parish is the most severe based on our initial damage assessments in central Louisiana,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.  “So far, we’ve found 32 trees on our lines just in Rapides Parish, and we expect to find more.  We’ve also found broken poles and cross arms.  This second storm was by far more severe than the damage we saw after the first storm.”

As of 11 a.m., roughly 30,000 customers are without power.  At the height of the storm, approximately 43,000 customers were without power. 

“While repairs are ongoing and restoration is underway, we do expect there will be power outages into the weekend for some customers,” said Lass. 

How to report a power outage:
Online through MyAccount at cleco.com, Contact Us form on cleco.com, direct message Cleco on Facebook at @ClecoPower or call 1-800-622-6537.

Power Outages as of 11 a.m.

Allen Parish560
Avoyelles Parish7,288
Beauregard Parish74
Catahoula Parish24
DeSoto Parish427
Evangeline Parish1,368
Grant Parish1,586
Jefferson Davis Parish5
LaSalle Parish11
Natchitoches Parish394
Rapides Parish14,302
Red River Parish619
Sabine Parish3,189
St. Landry Parish17
St. Mary Parish13
St. Tammany Parish27
Vernon Parish34

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story