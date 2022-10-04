PINEVILLE, La. – Oct. 4, 2022 – Today, Cleco employees and mascot, Hot Spot, opened car doors, greeted students, gave high fives and more at Rugg Elementary in Alexandria in support of Rapides Parish School Board’s initiative “Together Tuesdays.”

The school board implemented “Together Tuesdays” in 2019 to offer innovative and creative ways for employers and the community to become more involved with their local schools. They take place the first Tuesday of every month.

“This is a great opportunity for Cleco to support our local students and schools,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “And, in many cases, our employees are all too excited to return to their alma maters.”

“We strive to engage our students in meaningful opportunities that help us to build relationships and showcase what our local community has to offer. Together Tuesdays are ways to provide this opportunity,” said Alisa Brown, principal of L.S. Rugg Elementary School. “For we know, it takes a village to raise our students!”

Cleco employees also are scheduled to visit Caroline Dorman Junior High School on Nov. 1, 2022.

