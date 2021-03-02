Cleco donates $5,000 to Manna House to help feed those in need

PINEVILLE, La. – March 2, 2021 – Today, Cleco Power presented a check for $5,000 to Manna House in Alexandria whose mission is to feed those in need.



For more than 30 years, Manna House has provided nutritious meals to people of all ages, including homeless individuals and families, children, seniors and veterans no questions asked.



“There’s nothing more rewarding than helping a place like Manna House feed the hungry in our community, and Cleco is proud to support this cause,” said Robbie LaBorde, chief operations officer of Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC. “Manna House is committed to their mission. The staff and volunteers prepare and serve meals 365 days a year, and you don’t have to complete any paperwork to receive a meal.”



“We feed approximately 200 individuals daily, and this gift will help us continue our mission,” said Jessica Viator, executive director of Manna House. “Manna House operates purely off of donations, so we’re extremely grateful for Cleco’s support.”



Viator said while most of their patrons are homeless, Manna House also serves individuals who have fallen on hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as individuals with low incomes. Meals are served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Due to the pandemic, meals are currently served outside the facility in to-go boxes. To make a donation and support their efforts, visit https://givetomannahouse.com/.



