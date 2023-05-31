PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Tomorrow, June 1, is the official start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season which runs through Nov. 30, and Cleco Power is encouraging customers t prepare.

“Cleco prepares year-round for potential hurricanes by preparing storm kits to help crews restore power more efficiently and reviewing and rehearsing our detailed storm plan,” said Clint Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability. “We review our storm plans often and make changes needed for continuous improvement.”

Meteorologists from Colorado State University are predicting a slightly below-normal season with 13 named storms. They expect six of them to become hurricanes and two to become major hurricanes which is a Category 3 storm or higher.

“Although we always hope for a quiet season, it is important for customers to be prepared,” said Maile Murray, director of environmental, health and safety. “Proper and thorough preparation ahead of a storm can help mitigate damage to your home or business and will help to protect you and your loved ones before, during and after the storm passes.”

Below are steps customers can take to prepare for hurricane season:

Prepare a storm kit – gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including

flashlights, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a

first aid kit.

flashlights, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit. Develop an evacuation plan in case you have to evacuate.

Have a battery-powered radio to receive updates from the media.

Review your insurance policies.

Take pictures or video of the inside and outside areas of your home or business for

potential insurance needs.

potential insurance needs. Plan ahead for medical or special needs, including your pets.

Make provisions for a generator, if needed, and test the generator to ensure it works.

For instant news and press releases, follow Cleco on Twitter @ClecoPower.

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating units with a rated capacity of

3,035 MWs and serves approximately 291,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns 14 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,379 MWs, and wholesale contracts serving electric cooperatives, municipalities, an electric utility and a nonprofit corporation. For more information about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com.