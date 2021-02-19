Cleco crews restore power to over half of customers affected by second winter storm

PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 19, 2021 (8 a.m.) – As of 8 a.m. today, Cleco has restored power to nearly 24,000 customers after a second winter storm impacted much of the company’s service territory on Wednesday. At the height of the storm, approximately 43,000 customers were without power.
“Overnight, our crews worked to replace downed and burnt wire, repair broken poles and restore power to nearly 2,000 additional customers,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Crews are continuing restoration efforts this morning.”
Power Outages as of 8 a.m.
|Allen Parish
|337
|Avoyelles Parish
|5,856
|Beauregard Parish
|5
|Calcasieu
|81
|Catahoula Parish
|24
|DeSoto Parish
|248
|Evangeline Parish
|1,223
|Grant Parish
|1,546
|LaSalle Parish
|11
|Natchitoches Parish
|336
|Rapides Parish
|8,806
|Red River Parish
|90
|Sabine Parish
|1,394
|St. Mary Parish
|9
|St. Tammany Parish
|9
|Vernon Parish
|34