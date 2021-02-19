Cleco crews restore power to over half of customers affected by second winter storm

PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 19, 2021 (8 a.m.) – As of 8 a.m. today, Cleco has restored power to nearly 24,000 customers after a second winter storm impacted much of the company’s service territory on Wednesday.  At the height of the storm, approximately 43,000 customers were without power.

“Overnight, our crews worked to replace downed and burnt wire, repair broken poles and restore power to nearly 2,000 additional customers,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.  “Crews are continuing restoration efforts this morning.”

Power Outages as of 8 a.m.

Allen Parish337
Avoyelles Parish5,856
Beauregard Parish5
Calcasieu81
Catahoula Parish24
DeSoto Parish248
Evangeline Parish1,223
Grant Parish1,546
LaSalle Parish11
Natchitoches Parish336
Rapides Parish8,806
Red River Parish90
Sabine Parish1,394
St. Mary Parish9
St. Tammany Parish9
Vernon Parish34

