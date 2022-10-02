Cleco contractor crews assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts Company released 123 power line technicians and tree trimmers

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Sept. 30, 2022 – Earlier this week, Cleco released over 100 contractors to assist various electric utilities in Florida with Hurricane Ian storm recovery efforts.

According to meteorologists, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Reports indicate that by Wednesday night, more than two million customers were without power across the state. “The crews we released are contractors who work solely for Cleco and help us year-round, as well as during storms,” said Clint Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability. “We understand from experience the tremendous task ahead of all the electric utilities in Florida, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

In 2020 and 2021, Cleco experienced a total of six major storms – Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida and Winter Storms Uri and Viola.

For instant news and press releases, follow Cleco on Twitter @ClecoPower.

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC.

Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating units with a rated capacity of 3,035 MWs and serves approximately 291,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns 14 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,379 MWs, and wholesale contracts serving electric cooperatives, municipalities, an electric utility and a nonprofit corporation. For more information about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com.