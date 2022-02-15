Celebrating the workers who keep the power flowing



PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 15, 2022 – Approximately 400 employees operate and maintain Cleco’s

23 generating units at nine power plant facilities across the state. To thank them for their role in

keeping the lights on for customers across Louisiana, Cleco has designated Tuesday, Feb. 15

as Power Plant Employee Appreciation Day.



“These are the men and women who operate the equipment that generates the electricity we all

depend on, and we want them to know we appreciate all they do to serve our customers,” said

Robbie LaBorde, chief operations and sustainability officer. “Because they work inside our

power plants, they’re not as visible as our power line technicians. However, without power plant

workers, there would be no electricity to deliver.”



Cleco’s power line technicians are recognized on National Line Mechanic Appreciation Day

each year in April.



“There’s currently not a national day for power plant employees, so we created a day especially

for these employees. This is a day to recognize the men and women who keep our power

plants running, including the operators, technicians, mechanics, material handlers and the

employees who support them, 24/7,” said Bobby Breedlove, vice president of generation

operations. “They work long hours, rain or shine, including nights and weekends, operating and

maintaining our power plants. We appreciate the work they do to keep the lights on for the

communities we serve.”



Three systems are necessary to provide electricity to customers – generation, transmission and

distribution. All three are very critical to serving our customers, but the process starts at our

power plants.



For more information about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com.