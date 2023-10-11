PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco, a prominent energy company, has opened applications for its “Power of a Promise Scholarship,” aimed at providing support to economically disadvantaged, female, and minority high school juniors and seniors. The scholarship covers full tuition, books, a stipend for incidentals, and includes a paid internship at Cleco’s Brame Energy Center near Boyce, La.

This initiative is part of Cleco’s generous $1.0 million corporate contribution to Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC). The fund will assist with training, curriculum development, and scholarships. It is designed to empower students who plan to attend CLTCC in Alexandria and pursue a diploma in industrial manufacturing technology.

Samantha Stanley, Talent Coordinator at Cleco, emphasized the scholarship’s significance, saying, “This annual scholarship is an opportunity for under-represented populations in our communities to become a part of the energy industry, and it supports our commitment to create an inclusive work environment and build a diverse workforce.”

The goal is to award at least one scholarship for the upcoming academic year. Notable past recipients include Jeremy Warden and Christiana Thomas from Peabody Magnet High School in 2023, Raymond Nelson from Pineville High School in 2022, and JuanCarlos Perales from Glenmora High School in 2021.

Eligible students can apply until January 31, 2024. CLTCC will announce the scholarship recipient(s) in February 2024.

Eligibility requirements for a Cleco Power of Promise Scholarship:

Admission to CLTCC’s Alexandria Campus.

Interest in pursuing a Career & Technical Education in the Industrial Manufacturing Technology Program.

Female and minority students with a household income at or below the poverty level for the State of Louisiana.

Eligibility to work in the United States.

Classification as a high school junior or senior in the State of Louisiana.

On track to earn a high school diploma with a minimum 2.7 GPA.

A combination of attributes, including high academic performance, financial need, personal accomplishments, ACT WorkKeys scores, extracurricular activities, awards, community service, work history, a desire to seek a Career & Technical Education from CLTCC, and acceptance into the Industrial Manufacturing Technology Program.

To learn more about the Power of a Promise Scholarship, contact Samantha Stanley, Cleco Talent Coordinator, at (318) 319-8517.

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company conducting its business operations through Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power serves approximately 293,000 customers in Louisiana and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun provides power to electric cooperatives, municipalities, an electric utility, and a nonprofit corporation.