City to Observe Memorial Day

Alexandria, La. — The City of Alexandria offices including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments will close in observance of Memorial Day, May 30, 2022.

Bus Service

ATRANS buses will not run Monday, May 30. Regular service will resume Tuesday, May 31.

Sanitation schedule

Sanitation schedule May 30 – June 3 is as follows:

Monday, May 30 – no pickup

Tuesday, May 31 – Monday’s pickup

Wednesday, June 1 – Tuesday’s pickup

Thursday, June 2 – regular pickup

Friday, June 3– regular pickup

To accommodate for garbage accumulation trash trailers will be out from Friday afternoon, May 27, to Tuesday morning, May 31, at: