ALEXANDRIA, La. (June 6, 2022) — The City of Alexandria offices including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments will close in observance of Juneteenth, June 20, 2022.

Bus Service

ATRANS will follow its regular schedule on Monday, June 20.

Sanitation schedule

Sanitation schedule June 20 – June 24 is as follows:

Monday, June 20 – no pickup

Tuesday, June 21 – Monday’s pickup

Wednesday, June 22 – Tuesday’s pickup

Thursday, June 23 – regular pickup

Friday, June 24 – regular pickup

To accommodate for garbage accumulation trash trailers will be out from Friday afternoon, June 17, to Tuesday morning, June 21, at: