ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Mayor Jeffrey Hall said he welcomes any inquiry from the City Council about police business following a request from City Council President Catherine Davidson.

“We are reviewing the requests made by Ms. Davidson, and our administration will respond,” Hall said. “The men and women of APD are working relentlessly, sacrificing birthdays, anniversaries and other family time to protect our city every day. Nevertheless, if the City Council votes to conduct an investigation of APD, we welcome the conversation.”

Hall said he has provided a letter in response to the meeting request from Davidson. “The letter calls for the Council President to conduct the meeting and the requests in the proper legal fashion,” he said. “This is important because we can waste time and taxpayer resources on broad inquiries without a well-defined intent. “