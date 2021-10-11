City of Alexandria sets Trick-or-Treat times

City will also host drive-thru Halloween Candy Stop event

ALEXANDRIA, La. — The City of Alexandria has set Halloween neighborhood trick-or-treating for children from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

In addition, the city will host the Halloween Candy Stop from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Alexander Fulton Downtown Mini-Park. Like last year, the Halloween Candy Stop will offer a drive-thru experience for children to receive candy and treats.

“We want everyone to have fun,” Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall said, “but we also want everyone to be safe. As we did last year, we will have our drive-thru Halloween event on Saturday the 30th at the downtown mini park and then we will observe traditional door-to-door trick or treating on Sunday the 31st. I urge drivers to be extra cautious Halloween night and watch for children crossing the road. I also encourage parents to accompany their children on trick-or-treat rounds.”

Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard said officers will be on patrol and working to ensure the safety of children Halloween night. “It’s important for parents and children to stay aware of their surroundings at all times, to watch for cars and traffic, and to make sure that they can see where they are going if wearing a Halloween mask, and that costumes don’t create a trip hazard,” Howard said. “There is no treat worth any child getting injured during what should be a fun evening.”

On Halloween, safety should be a top priority. Here are some safety tips to consider: