ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — The City of Alexandria is seeking organizations and individuals to sign up for the new Adopt-A-Street Program to help clean up local streets and neighborhoods. Supporting groups may include neighborhood watch groups, civic clubs, school groups, boy and girl scout units, local businesses, churches and other community groups as well as individuals or families.

“We have a caring community of people and I expect there are a number of organizations that would love to adopt a street as a service project,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “This program is about more than just picking up trash, it’s about taking pride in a neighborhood’s appearance and ownership of the community’s image. While the City has employees who pick up trash, we will never be able to keep the City as clean as an engaged community can. We are grateful to Keep Louisiana Beautiful for its support and providing funding to help establish this program.”

Major traffic corridors, such as Jackson Street, Texas Avenue and Masonic Drive are all priority sites for adoption, but organizations may choose to adopt any street in the City in half-mile increments. Adopting groups and individuals must commit to cleaning the adopted street sections identified at least four times per year, with two of the dates being citywide cleanup days.

In exchange for the supporter’s commitment, the City will provide road signs designating the street as adopted by the organization or the individual. In addition, the City will provide each organization or individual with up to 10 cleanup kits which will include yellow safety vests, grabber hand tools, trash bags, gloves, hand sanitizer, and a reusable tote bag for the supplies. In addition, the City will provide trailers and other volunteer support on the designated citywide cleanup days. The first cleanup day will be in April.

To apply, visit the city website at https://www.cityofalexandriala.com/adopt-street to download the Program Guide and get application forms. For more information, email adoptastreet@cityofalex.com or call 318-441-6032.