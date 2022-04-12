ALEXANDRIA, La. (April 12, 2022) — Family members of late Alexandria City Councilman Louis J. Marshall were on hand Tuesday morning as the City of Alexandria formally dedicated the Louis J. Marshall Bike/Walking Trail at the North 16th Street trail entrance.

“It is fitting that we dedicate this trail in Louis’ memory. He was instrumental in creating the vision and working for the construction of a bicycle and walking path. He saw the benefits it would have, not just for the health of the residents, but for the health and growth of the community,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “Working with his devoted wife, Winnie, the two created a lasting legacy of service.”

Marshall served as the District 1 representative on the Alexandria City Council for two terms, serving from 2000-2008. Two former councilmen who served with Marshall, Roosevelt Johnson and Everett Hobbs, were in attendance for the dedication ceremony along with current District 1 representative Reddex Washington and District 3 representative Cynthia Perry.

Prior to his service as a City Councilman, Marshall served 20 years in the United States Air Force. Locally, he was active in neighborhood projects and worked with the South Alexandria Revitalization Committee.

A plaque honoring Marshall was dedicated during the event and will be placed at the trail site.