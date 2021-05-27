City Awarded $11.9 Million for Drainage Projects

Alexandria, La. (May 27, 2021) — The City of Alexandria has been awarded $11.9 million by the Louisiana Watershed Initiative to fund two local drainage projects.

“We are very pleased and grateful to the Louisiana Watershed Initiative for making these two critically needed awards to Alexandria,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “Drainage and flooding is a significant concern to the residents of Alexandria, and we know we don’t have the resources available locally to do what needs to be done to truly fix the problem. The people of Alexandria really deserve this support, and we are so grateful to everyone who made this possible – including engineers, contractors, consultants, our employees and our state and federal delegation officials.”

The Louisiana Watershed Initiative announced 16 awards totaling $60 million as part of its first round of projects. The two Alexandria projects selected are the Chatlin Lake Canal Backwater Overflow Relief Structure, a $10 million project to divert water from the Chatlin Lake Canal directly to the Red River, and Horseshoe Canal Hardening, a $1.9 million project that involves construction of about 290 linear feet of reinforced concrete box culvert at Horseshoe Canal across U.S. Hwy. 165/South Masonic Drive.

“Creating the Chatlin Lake Canal Backwater Overflow Relief Structure to divert water from the canal directly to the Red River will be a real game changer, not just for Alexandria, but for southern Rapides Parish, Avoyelles Parish and all of central Louisiana,” Hall said.