ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — City Attorney Shane D. Williams was elected today to serve as the 2022-2023 President of the Alexandria Bar Association. With the election, Williams becomes the organization’s first African-American male to serve as president.

“This is a tremendous honor, and I feel humbled and blessed to have been selected to serve,” Williams said. “I look forward to continuing the great work of the Alexandria Bar Association and helping give back to the profession that has given so much to me.”

An Alexandria native, Williams is a 1997 graduate of Alexandria Senior High School and attended Horseshoe Drive Elementary, Lincoln Road 6th Grade Center and Brame Junior High as a child. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in July of 2001 and received his Master of Science Degree in Urban Forestry in July of 2002 from Southern University. Thereafter, he earned his Juris Doctorate from The Southern University Law Center in May of 2005.

Williams has served as the City Attorney since January of 2021. Prior to his work with the City of Alexandria, Shane worked as the Deputy Office Chief/Assistant Attorney General for the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office in Alexandria.

An active community volunteer, Williams served as President of the Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition from 2013-2015, during which time the group purchased the Virginia Soprano Center for Homelessness building on Jackson Street. He also served as President of the Alexandria Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Section in 2016-17.

In addition to his work with the Alexandria Bar Association, Williams is currently a member of the National Bar Association Government Lawyers Division; a Partner in Education at Peabody Montessori Elementary School; and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity, Inc.

Hi is also active in his church, The WORD Christian Center, where he has served on the Board of Elders, Building Committee and as the church’s legal advisor.