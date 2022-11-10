ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ)– Patients suffering from issues such as diabetes and thyroid conditions have new options in advanced treatment available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. An endocrinologist has joined the team bringing a level of expertise and compassionate care to patients in Central Louisiana.

Sablaa Ali, D.O., treats patients to regulate body functions and chronic illnesses such as diabetes. She also treats thyroid conditions, nutritional disorders, pituitary diseases, sexual function, and more. She believes in the philosophy of teamwork and education in patient care.

“It’s so important to sit down with my patients and discuss what’s happening with their condition to really help them understand what’s going on and to answer any questions. These discussions are empowering for empowering for our patients, and it’s so important,” said Dr. Ali.

Dr. Ali holds a Master of Science in Biomedical Science from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, Illinois. She earned her medical degree at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Lewisburg, West Virginia, before completing her residency in Internal Medicine at Palmetto General Hospital, Hialeah, Florida. Dr. Ali also completed a fellowship in Endocrinology at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, New York.

“Patients in Central Louisiana know to count on CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic for all their health care needs, said Daniel Huggins, Vice President of Physician Practice Operations, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “Dr. Ali is passionate about caring for patients struggling with these conditions and imbalances. Her goal is to help them get back to the life they love with high-quality treatment and personalized care.”

Dr. Ali practices at 3311 Prescott Road, Suite 417. She is currently accepting new patients. Clinic appointments are available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule, call 318.528.4455.