CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic welcomes four new clinicians

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic welcomed four new clinicians to help enhance access to several specialties in the Central Louisiana community.

Among the clinicians is endocrinologist Sablaa Ali, D.O., who will be the first active endocrinologist in the region in over a decade. With diabetes and pre-diabetes affecting 1 in every 2 Central Louisianans, this is a critical need that CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is thankful to be able to meet. In addition, CHRISTUS Health Louisiana has secured a podiatrist who will be joining the team later this year to help our community in the fight against diabetes.

The CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is also expanding its access to primary care with the addition of Jane Singh, M.D., Kelli Landrum, FNP and Tara Malone, FNP.

Dr. Jane Singh has a proven track record over two decades of providing compassionate patient care. She is a family medicine physician who specializes in medical care for adults, children, the elderly and severely ill patients. Dr. Singh also manages preventive health and women’s health.

Kelli Landrum is a board-certified family nurse practitioner specializing in chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, obesity and other chronic diseases.

Tara Malone is a board-certified nurse practitioner who has devoted the last three decades to showing patients the way to better health through small, daily steps that lead to substantial improvements in your health. She provides medical care for adults, children, and the elderly.

“We are thrilled to expand these service offerings to the people of Central Louisiana to help meet critical needs and expand access to health care in our community,” said Daniel Huggins, Vice President of Physician Operations for CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “We are dedicated to providing excellent care and the addition of these new clinicians is helping us continue living out the CHRISTUS Mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.christushealth.org