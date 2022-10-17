ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) – CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is excited to unveil the newly renovated and expanded clinic in Alexandria located on Versailles Boulevard. The renovation includes an expanded lobby and reception area, seven added exam rooms, and new office space for four clinicians. The expansion makes providing access to high-quality care for patients in Central Louisiana easier.

“There’s so much growth in this area of our city. We want our community to know CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is also growing to meet patients’ needs right here at home,” said Daniel Huggins, Vice President of Physician Practice Operations at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic.

An Open House will be held at the Versailles Blvd. Clinic on Thursday, October 20, for anyone

interested in seeing the expanded space. Masks are strongly encouraged.

What: CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Open House, Ribbon Cutting, and Blessing

When: Thursday, October 20, from 12-2 p.m.

Where: CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, 80 Versailles Blvd., Ste. A, Alexandria

Why: An inside look and tour of the expanded space and renovated clinic.