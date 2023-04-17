ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The CHRISTUS Transfer Center, which works to arrange the transfer of patients in need of a higher level of care, officially opened the doors to its new office Friday at 6501 Coliseum Boulevard, Suite 500 in Alexandria.

The CHRISTUS Transfer Center serves all 11 CHRISTUS facilities in Louisiana and East Texas. The Center was created in 2016 and started with a staff of just four registered nurses. That year, it facilitated nearly 3,000 transfers. The Center continued to grow and since 2022, it has employed 25 staff members and facilitated over 8,000 patient transfers.

“This growth not only ensures that we are providing the best care for our patients in need of a transfer, but also has an economic impact here locally by providing new jobs,” said Christopher Karam, Senior Vice President of Group Operations for CHRISTUS Health. “We are grateful for the opportunity this growth provides us and the central Louisiana communities we serve.”

The original CHRISTUS Transfer Center was housed in the St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, but the expansion of staff and services prompted the move to a new offsite location. The Center employs everything from registered nurses and paramedics to patient access associates.

The new facility was blessed by CHRISTUS Health Friday morning before opening.