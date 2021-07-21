CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital recognized for excellence in cardiovascular care

ALEXANDRIA, La. July 21, 2021 –The American College of Cardiology has recognized CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating heart patients by providing comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care. CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital is the only regional facility to receive three accreditations by the ACC this year, including Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI, Heart Failure, and Cath Lab with PCI certifications.

These certifications affirm CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini’s exceptional competency in treating heart care patients. Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI is based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

“Accreditation is providing optimum care for the spectrum of cardiac patients – from low risk (those experiencing chest pains who require follow-up with a cardiologist) to the worst type of heart attack (STEMI). We use evidence-based practices, provide constant, on-going training of staff and have expert physicians on staff; our priority is to provide the highest level of care. Anyone who comes to CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital with a heart attack is assured they are getting the best care for their heart,” said Brad Hargis, Director for Cardiology and Neurodiagnostic Services, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms.

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year. As required to meet the criteria of the accreditation designation, they have streamlined their systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes. In addition, they have formal agreements with other facilities that regularly refer heart attack patients to their facility for primary PCI.

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital has also been awarded ACC Heart Failure Accreditation. This certification recognizes the hospital’s commitment and ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients with heart failure through pre-hospital care, early stabilization, acute care, transitional care, clinical quality measures and more.

Heart failure is a chronic and progressive condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs for blood and oxygen. Hospitals that employ an evidence-based, protocol-driven and systematic approach to managing heart failure have been able to reduce time to treatment and are able to identify and predict high-risk patients while also reducing length-of-stay and hospital readmissions.

“This is continued demonstration of optimal heart care for our patients remaining a priority as a cardiovascular center of excellence. Our cardiologists and heart surgeons work collaboratively to provide advanced heart care and results in exceptional outcomes for our patients. Those suffering from chest pains, a heart attack, or heart failure are no exception,” said Monte Wilson, President, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital also received ACC Cardiac Cath Lab with PCI certification for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.

Hospitals that have proven exceptional competency in treating patients who require cardiac catheterization have standardized their assessment process for patients before undergoing catheterization to ensure quality and patient safety. They ensure that care in the procedure room for sedation, infection control, radiation safety, universal protocol, and time out procedures is fully coordinated; and have mastered the appropriate transfer to a cath recovery unit to better monitor and track complications, enhance physician-to-patient communication, patient family communication, discharge instructions and follow-up information.

“CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital has demonstrated its commitment to providing excellent heart care in Central Louisiana,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award these accreditations to CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.”

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital achieved these ACC accreditations by meeting or exceeding an array of stringent criteria including a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care; developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care. The CHRISTUS Cabrini team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.

The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care.