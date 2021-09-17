CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital Awarded LaPQC Louisiana Birth Ready Designation

ALEXANDRIA, La. Sept. 17, 2021 –CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital recently received the Louisiana Birth Ready Designation from the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative (LaPQC).

The Designation recognizes partnering facilities’ hard work, continued improvement, and implementation of best practices through an evaluation process by the LaPQC. It also celebrates improved perinatal health outcomes, the result of implementing clinical practices that promote safe, equitable, and dignified birth for all birthing persons in Louisiana.

“This is such an exciting designation! It recognizes that CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini is dedicated to providing high quality obstetrical care and a safe birth experience for patients in our community,” said Briar Simpson, R.N.C., C.L.C., Clinical Director-Family Centered Maternity Care, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System.

Hospitals receiving Birth Ready Designation undergo a rigorous application and review process by the LaPQC. To achieve a Birth Ready Designation, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital had to meet five areas of requirement: participation in collaborative learning; health disparity and patient partnership; policies and procedures; structures and education; and outcome and process measures.

Many of the hospitals awarded Designation have been working for years with the LaPQC, implementing evidence-based best practices that address common causes of maternal mortality and morbidity related to hemorrhage and hypertension, as well as practices that promote vaginal birth.

“We are proud to partner with the LaPQC and implement evidenced based research and practices to give the very best care for our mothers and babies,” said Simpson.