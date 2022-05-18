Alexandria, Louisiana, May 18, 2022 – CHRISTUS Health is drastically expanding access to health care across Central Louisiana with the launch of CHRISTUS On Demand Care. These virtual visits allow patients to meet with a CHRISTUS Health caregiver through live video from their smartphone, tablet or computer for their urgent care needs from 7 a.m. to 7 p. m. every day of the week, including Saturday and Sunday, and even holidays. This new service compliments scheduled virtual visits that are already in high demand and available to new and existing patients.



“CHRISTUS On Demand Care means no commute and no busy waiting room. People will always have an option to see their doctor in person. Still, we want them to have another level of convenience, comfort and safety should they need that,” explained Paul Generale, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, CHRISTUS Health. “The patient virtual care experience will be something we continuously look to grow at CHRISTUS. We want to respond to the needs and wants of people with busy schedules, those who live in secluded areas or those who need quick access to an urgent care doctor in minutes.”



Built specifically for a consumer’s health care needs in mind, CHRISTUS On Demand Care providers can treat anything from allergies or rashes to even the flu, all from the comfort of a location and a time that’s convenient for the user. The virtual visit allows someone to be placed in a queue and to be seen quickly by the first available CHRISTUS board-certified provider. Expected wait times are no longer than 30-minutes, and are currently averaging a wait of just a few minutes.



“People can get the same high-quality care they would expect from an in-person visit without requiring them to leave their home or office,” said Mike Talley, Vice President of Clinical Operations and Virtual Care, CHRISTUS Health. “CHRISTUS On Demand Care is for anyone who might need to see a provider right away. You don’t need to be an existing patient with us. We also want the communities we serve in Texas and Louisiana to know that we keep their privacy top of mind. All video visits are HIPAA compliant.”



First offered exclusively to CHRISTUS Associates, CHRISTUS On Demand Care is now expanding and beginning Tuesday, May 17 will open to communities throughout Texas and Louisiana. Anyone who might need a virtual visit needs a smartphone (iPhone or Android) device, iPad, tablet, laptop, or a computer – as long as they have a working camera and microphone.



“There should be ease of access offered to every patient we serve. We are excited about this service. CHRISTUS On Demand is ensuring we offer a health care option for people that is both convenient and reliable,” said Steven Keuer, M.D., President CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “If a virtual visit starts and a doctor thinks the person might benefit from an in-person visit, one can be arranged in another setting like a clinic or emergency room. If further testing like blood work or consultations is necessary, CHRISTUS On Demand Care can also help facilitate referrals and provide other helpful instructions.”



“I’m excited about this because we’re using CHRISTUS technology and we’re using CHRISTUS clinicians, so this is not a third party that’s acting on our behalf. It’s the beginning of a much more consumer-focused health care model we’re committed to delivering because we know that’s what people in our communities want,” said Sam Bagchi, M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief

Clinical Officer, CHRISTUS Health. “It’s our caregivers, it’s our technology and we’re excited to make it even more available to the communities we serve.”



To schedule CHRISTUS On Demand Care visit christushealth.org/virtual-medicine



There is no additional cost associated with a CHRISTUS On Demand Care visit. Nearly all major medical insurances cover CHRISTUS On Demand Care visits. Depending on the insurance plan, one might have a co-pay, but just like seeing a provider in a traditional office setting. Medicare and Medicaid also currently cover virtual visits like CHRISTUS On Demand.