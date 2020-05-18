CHRISTUS Health now offers Virtual Medicine

Alexandria, La. (June 5, 2020) — Workers with the City of Alexandria are actively preparing for the possibility of high winds and heavy rain this weekend from Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is currently forecast to move through the Alexandria area Sunday and Monday.

National Weather Service forecasts indicate Alexandria could get a minimum of 2-5 inches of rain from the storm and wind gusts of around 40 miles per hour. Alexandria residents concerned about flooding may get free sandbags from self-service locations from noon until 8 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex, Bringhurst Field, Cheatham Park and the Rapides Parish 911 in Martin Park. Elderly and infirm residents may pickup free pre-filled sandbags from the city’s Consolidated Compound at 2021 Industrial Park Road from 3-8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday. Workers will be available to load the sandbags for residents in a drive-thru setting.