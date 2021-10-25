CHRISTUS Health Louisiana-Southeast Texas tops LSU ROARING 10 List

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – CHRISTUS Health Louisiana-Southeast Texas System has received a ROARING 10 company ranking by Louisiana State University. CHRISTUS Health Louisiana-Southeast Texas is ranked number one, climbing the list from a number three position on the ROARING 10 list. The list is comprised of the ten highest revenue generating LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world.

Chris Karam, FACHE, Senior Vice President of Group Operations



Chris Karam, FACHE, Senior Vice President of Group Operations, is a proud LSU graduate. He has oversight of CHRISTUS Health ministries in Louisiana and Southeast Texas, including CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System, CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana and CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System. Karam recently attended the LSU 100 Gala where CHRISTUS was honored in the ranked countdown event and he accepted the ROARING 10 Summit Award.



“LSU is a great university with rich, deep roots to Louisiana. I was so excited for CHRISTUS Health to be recognized as the largest organization (by revenues which signifies size) of all LSU alumni run or owned organizations in this year’s list of contenders,” said Chris Karam.



In acknowledging the recognition, Karam shared how grateful he is to have the opportunity to lead CHRISTUS Health- Louisiana and Southeast Texas System; carrying out the mission of the founding sisters started 150 years ago.



“I loved accepting the award on behalf of our founding Sisters and for our Associates and physicians, who make CHRISTUS successful and our Mission thrive in so many communities throughout Louisiana and Southeast Texas.”



Under Karam’s leadership, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System in Texarkana, Texas, was named number four on the 2019 ROARING 10 list and CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini was ranked number three in 2020.



Being named on the ROARING 10 list is a highly competitive feat. Companies must apply for the ranking each year. The ROARING 10 are chosen from all companies being considered for the LSU 100 ranking. The distinction provides opportunity for honorees to network with LSU students, alumni, and supporters to build a strong legacy of entrepreneurs.



“To be amongst more than 100 successful organizations and rank number one, really did make me pause. I’m truly honored to be able to lead CHRISTUS Health Louisiana- Southeast Texas,” said Karam.



The LSU 100 and ROARING 10 recognition program is hosted by LSU Executive Education. The 2021 LSU 100 accounting firm partner is Postlethwaite & Netterville. The LSU Foundation, and LSU’s Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute and Department of Entrepreneurship & Information Systems partnered on the 2021 program. For more information, visit http://lsu100.com