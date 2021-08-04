Children’s Advocacy Network, gala & auction set at Randolph Riverfront Center

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WDTN) – Two children from Ohio were found dead in the trunk of their aunt's car in Maryland.

According to a release from Baltimore County, on July 28 just after 11 p.m., officers stopped a car in Maryland and found the severely malnourished bodies of the children, identified as 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O’Neil.