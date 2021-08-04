Children’s Advocacy Network, gala & auction set at Randolph Riverfront Center

Alexandria, LA (WNTZ) – Experiencing trauma has a lasting impact on a child. Help us expand our therapy program and enable more children to receive healing services and move into an empowered future!
Join us for our annual Gala & Auction where we will come together as a community to celebrate our collective strengths, our collective will to heal, and our collective drive to champion the good in others!
Early-Bird Online Silent Auction begins August 16th! #BeTheChange Gala & Live Auction is August 19th!
Invite your family & friends!
Event attire – business casual